Atria Investments Inc Sells 23,014 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $53.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

