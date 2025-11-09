Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aercap were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aercap in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Aercap in the first quarter worth $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Aercap stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

