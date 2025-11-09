Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.0080. 453,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,648,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

