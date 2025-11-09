Auto Owners Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 420.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.8% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $125,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the second quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC now owns 413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 296,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $621.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $726.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,296. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

