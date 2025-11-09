AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AvePoint Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of AVPT opened at $12.08 on Friday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang sold 2,068,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,841,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,534,584.13. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 15,220,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,506,360.28. This trade represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,755,780 shares of company stock worth $87,487,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $103,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

