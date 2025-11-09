Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $89,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

