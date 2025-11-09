Aviva PLC Has $87.71 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $87,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,871,000 after acquiring an additional 507,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

