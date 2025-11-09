Aviva PLC Has $91.76 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $91,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $273.47 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

