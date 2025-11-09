Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,282 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

