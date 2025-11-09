Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.3750.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $340,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 219.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

