B. Riley Comments on 8X8’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for 8X8 in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EGHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

EGHT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in 8X8 by 13.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,892,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 317,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% in the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

