B. Riley Has Positive Outlook of Sezzle FY2025 Earnings

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sezzle in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 98.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEZL. Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $59.24 on Friday. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 8.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sezzle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,040. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,630. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.