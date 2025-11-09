B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NMFC

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

NMFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $992.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $947,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 26.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 491,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 104,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 105,559 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.92%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

