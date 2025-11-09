Bank of America Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $235.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,449 shares of company stock worth $2,751,229 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,677,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after acquiring an additional 170,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,501,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

