Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 517.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1%

Bank of America stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

