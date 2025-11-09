Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $149,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

