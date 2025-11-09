Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CELH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

