Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. RB Global has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RB Global by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RB Global by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

