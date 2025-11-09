Bank of America Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to “Buy”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Globus Medical Stock Up 36.1%

GMED opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

