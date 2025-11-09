Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $610.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $665.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.