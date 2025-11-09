Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $52,017,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 412,843 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,181,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,835 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $322.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

