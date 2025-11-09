Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of CarMax worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

