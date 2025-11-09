Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Haleon were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

