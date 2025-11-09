Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.26 Million Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

