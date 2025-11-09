Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $90.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

