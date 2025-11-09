Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

