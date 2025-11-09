Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 170,179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $43.62.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.
Insider Activity
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Omega Healthcare Investors Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
