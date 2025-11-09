Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 170,179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.