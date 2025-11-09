Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.54% of Bread Financial worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

