Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 15,537 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $649.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average is $572.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

