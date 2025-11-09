Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 81,259 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $130.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.