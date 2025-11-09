Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Coeur Mining worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFI Infinity Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 360,257 shares of company stock worth $4,971,854 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

