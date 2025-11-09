Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,962 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,600.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,224,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,955,000 after buying an additional 1,152,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,607,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 446,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $87.77 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

