Bank of Montreal Can Sells 235,423 Shares of The Chemours Company $CC

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.83% of Chemours worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 116.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 399,097 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.