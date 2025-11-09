Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,493 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.98% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after buying an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 142,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 735,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $36,036.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817,470.66. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 60,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,635.44. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,378 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $90.43 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

