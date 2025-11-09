Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,913 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of BOX worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,316.19. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.35 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

