Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,862 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

