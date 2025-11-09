Bank of Montreal Can Sells 687,103 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of Sandstorm Gold worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

SAND opened at $12.16 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

