Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,306,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.27%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

