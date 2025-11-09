Barrington Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Cinemark

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CNK stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

