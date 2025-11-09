Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $143,186,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,631 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Baxter International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,200,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,825,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,731,000 after buying an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,882,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,416,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

