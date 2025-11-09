Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

