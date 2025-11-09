Beyond Air (XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share and revenue of $2.5360 million for the quarter. Beyond Air has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 880.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Air stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday. D Boral Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 3.11% of Beyond Air worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

