Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was down 9% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $7.7620. Approximately 429,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,035,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 762,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 31.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 612,209 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 27.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 462,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,495,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

