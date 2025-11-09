BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $56.82, but opened at $52.23. BlackLine shares last traded at $53.2290, with a volume of 225,390 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BlackLine by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

