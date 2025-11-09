BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,163,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,081.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,303.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

