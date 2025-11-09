Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 2.0%

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $176.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.59. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 181.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 257.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

