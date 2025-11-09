BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,854 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

