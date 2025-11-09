Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.7727.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

