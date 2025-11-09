Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $561,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,454,013 shares in the company, valued at $48,055,129.65. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $114,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,345,000 after buying an additional 1,104,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,042,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BOX by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,210,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 854,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,626,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,851,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX



Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

