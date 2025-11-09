Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 575 to GBX 525. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Breedon Group traded as low as GBX 323.40 and last traded at GBX 323.40, with a volume of 280597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.80.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 486.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Breedon Group Trading Down 2.4%

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £4,537.33. Also, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.87.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

